Energypac gets ‘AmCham CSR Excellence Award’

Energypac Power Generation Ltd (EPGL), a power, energy, and engineering company, received an award in the category of 'AmCham CSR Excellence Award' during the 'Celebration of 25th Anniversary of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh,' held recently at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen attended the event as the chief guest, said a press release.

Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman was also present in the event.

American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) has introduced a CSR Zone during the annual US Tarde Show last year.

AmCham's member organisations have showcased their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in that event.

Following the successful initiative, AmCham decided to recognise the members' efforts to create a significant impact on the communities and stakeholders through the 'AmCham CSR Excellence Award.'

This year, Energypac has been awarded for its efforts and commitment to ensure clean energy options for Bangladesh.

Naweed Rashid, chief strategy officer of EPGL, said, "As the leading electro-mechanical engineering company in Bangladesh, we are extremely honored and delighted to receive the 'AmCham CSR Excellence Award."

"We are leaving no stone unturned to help the country address and fulfill its power and energy needs. Energypac will continue to offer energy-efficient options and access to clean energy while paving the pathway to sustainability," added Naweed Rashid.