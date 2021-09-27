Energypac cleans up river marking ‘World Rivers Day’

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 04:12 pm

Energypac has cleaned up rivers around the G-Gas Mother Plant  area of Dacop,  Khulna region on the occasion of 'World Rivers Day' celebrated on 26 September. 

The power generation company took the initiative as part of their signature CSR activity 'River is my mother' with a view to doing their bit to save rivers from extinction, said a press release. 

Despite the fact that our country is a riverine land, around 435 rivers in our country are on the death throes. Among these, the life of almost 50-80 rivers are in jeopardy. These rivers are important means of livelihood for innumerable people. So, ruining rivers means ruining the livelihood of so many people. Realising this fact, Energypac has taken the initiative to clean up rivers. 

Energypac Managing Director Humayun Rashid said, "If we cannot save our rivers, we will have to face serious consequences. Many of our rivers have already died. In this situation, Energypac as a socially responsible business entity has taken several initiatives so that we could restore the lost charm of our rivers and save the ecosystem."

It is mentionable that Energypac has invested around 7 crore in saving rivers and carrying out river-cleaning works in the area surrounding their G-Gas plant located in Dacope, Khulna. 

This initiative has created employment opportunities, and more than 250 people are involved in this endeavor. 

Beginning in 2017, approximately 1 metric tonne of garbage has been extracted from the river areas. 

Meanwhile, Energypac has been conducting awareness campaigns on a regular basis to make people realise the significance of rivers.

