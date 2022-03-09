Energypac celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 10:13 am

Energypac celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

Prominent Nazrul Sangeet Singer Shaheen Samad was present on the occasion as a special guest whereas Prof. Shikha Rahman daughter of Engr. Khaleda Shahriar Kabir Dora, First Female Engineer of Bangladesh also graced the event with her presence

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 10:13 am
Energypac celebrates International Women&#039;s Day through a virtual platform. Photo: Courtesy
Energypac celebrates International Women's Day through a virtual platform. Photo: Courtesy

Energypac has celebrated International Women's Day through a virtual platform.

According to a press release, Prominent Nazrul Sangeet Singer Shaheen Samad was present on the occasion as a special guest whereas Prof. Shikha Rahman daughter of Engr. Khaleda Shahriar Kabir Dora, First Female Engineer of Bangladesh also graced the event with her presence. 

"Women have always played a part in history, in fact, they play a part in our lives everyday. Bangladesh is moving forward with more inclusion in leadership position in business and government, #BreakingtheBias, and will continue to do so," said Humayun

Rashid, the Managing Director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation Limited, added, "60% of our employees are female and Energypac is privileged to have played a part in women empowerment and success".  

Director Rezwanul Kabir, Director Nurul Aktar, and other Energypac family members graced the occasion with their presence.

