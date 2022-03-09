Energypac celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

Energypac has celebrated International Women's Day through a virtual platform.

According to a press release, Prominent Nazrul Sangeet Singer Shaheen Samad was present on the occasion as a special guest whereas Prof. Shikha Rahman daughter of Engr. Khaleda Shahriar Kabir Dora, First Female Engineer of Bangladesh also graced the event with her presence.

"Women have always played a part in history, in fact, they play a part in our lives everyday. Bangladesh is moving forward with more inclusion in leadership position in business and government, #BreakingtheBias, and will continue to do so," said Humayun

Rashid, the Managing Director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation Limited, added, "60% of our employees are female and Energypac is privileged to have played a part in women empowerment and success".

Director Rezwanul Kabir, Director Nurul Aktar, and other Energypac family members graced the occasion with their presence.