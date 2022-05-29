Energypac celebrates Annual JAC Day

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 04:39 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) recently celebrated the Annual JAC Day in conjunction with other countries around the world through an event held in Hotel Lakeshore, Banani Dhaka.

SM Jashim Uddin, CBO & GM, Motor Vehicle Division, Faiaz H Chowdhury, CBO & GM (Institutional Sales), EPGL , stakeholders, and other high official members also attended the event, said a press release.

The event started with a small audio-visual presentation of the company's vision and plan for the upcoming years. There was also a live product demonstration of their newly launched JAC T8 Double Cabin pickup.

According to the media release, Energypac is the sole distributor of the JAC brand of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co Ltd. The company, through JAC vehicles, is catalysing changes in Bangladesh's market by introducing commercial vehicles in the 1.5-ton segment and a wide range of commercial vehicles, including 5-ton heavy-duty trucks, covered vans, and double cabin pickups(4WD & 2WD).

Energypac Power Generation Ltd is also contributing to the overall economic growth of the country through JAC vehicles as their assembly plant is creating employment opportunities for a skilled workforce.  The assemble plant is established in Energypac Industrial Park, Gazipur with the capacity of assembling 300 unit of vehicles per year.

JAC Motors was founded in 1964 and selling passenger cars and trucks to more than 100 countries around the world. Globally, JAC Motors has more than 500 dealerships and 14 car manufacturing plants around the world, spreading from Latin America to Europe and Africa to the Middle East and Asia.

