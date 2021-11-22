Energypac brings in JAC T-8 double cabin pickup

Energypac has recently introduced the JAC Double Cabin Pickup 'T-8' for those who aspire to have a vehicle with great utility.

A virtual inauguration ceremony in this regard was held today, reads a press release.

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin attended the occasion as the chief guest with Humayun Rashid, MD & CEO of Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL); Oscar Yu, deputy general manager of JAC International, and other officials of EPGL in attendance.

Humayun Rashid said, "Energypac is the official distributor of Chinese state-owned automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer JAC Motors. Over the last few years, we have introduced a number of JAC trucks and motor vehicles in the country so that people from different regions can reap the benefits of the developments underway in the country. This time, we are happy to bring in the new super powerful and stylish vehicle, JAC T-8 and we are assembling it in Bangladesh in our state of the art plant Energypac Industrial park."

The recently-launched T-8 is a versatile double cabin pickup vehicle as people can use it both for transporting goods and personal purposes. It stands out from others because of five factors – style, comfort, stability, safety, and power, according to the press release.

Coming with 1999cc and mileage of 9.3L/100km, T-8 boasts an aggressive and muscular front grille design, streamlined body, 18" double color, and aluminum alloy wheel rim.

For the comfort of the passengers, it has a premium leather seat and spacious passenger space with manual 6-way driver seat adjustment, an all-black interior, and an electronic-control air-conditioning facility.

T-8 is also facilitated with an energy-absorbing anti-collision beam and 79L fuel tank. To ensure safety, there are driver and front passenger SRS airbags and front and rear disc brakes. All in all, the T-8 provides ruggedness with all features of a luxury sedan.