Energy and Mineral Resources secretary visits Chevron Bangladesh's gas plants

The Secretary of Energy and Mineral Resources Division (EMRD) of the Government of Bangladesh, Md Nurul Alam, embarked on an official visit to the Bibiyana Gas Plant in Habiganj and the Jalalabad Gas Plant in Sylhet.

Both of these state-of-the-art facilities are operated by Chevron Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Accompanying Alam were Md Humayun Kabir, Additional Secretary, EMRD, Mst Moursheda Ferdous, joint secretary, EMRD, and Shahriar Al-Kabir Siddiqui, PS to secretary.

Upon arrival, the delegation from EMRD was warmly welcomed by Eric M Walker, president and managing director of Chevron Bangladesh.

Walker led the delegation on a comprehensive tour of the gas plant processing facilities, providing an in-depth overview of the operations, safety measures, and technological advancements implemented at the plants. Also present during the visit were Ryan M Ott, operations director, Muhammad Imrul Kabir, corporate affairs director, and the Superintendents of Bibiyana and Jalalabad Gas Plants.

Expressing his gratitude for the remarkable achievements of Chevron Bangladesh, Secretary Alam commended the company's ongoing endeavours in Bangladesh over the last 30 years. He highlighted the company's uninterrupted support in delivering low-cost, safe, and reliable energy supply to the nation.

"The strides made by Chevron Bangladesh in our energy sector are commendable," Secretary Alam said. "Their commitment to operational excellence and sustainable practices is evident in their work. We look forward to their continued contributions to the energy landscape of Bangladesh."

In a gesture symbolizing growth and sustainability, Secretary Alam also participated in a tree-plantation event held at the Bibiyana Gas Plant.

The visit underscores the Government's commitment to fostering strong relationships with key stakeholders in the energy sector. It also reaffirms the Government's support for initiatives that contribute to the country's energy security and economic growth.

This visit marks a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the Government of Bangladesh and Chevron Bangladesh, promising a brighter future for the nation's energy sector.