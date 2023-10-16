An Enduring Connection: Daffodil University Alumni Dubai meet-up

Corporates

Press Release
16 October, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 03:20 pm

An Enduring Connection: Daffodil University Alumni Dubai meet-up

Press Release
16 October, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 03:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Daffodil International University proudly hosted its second Alumni Reunion, bringing together non-resident Daffodil Alumni in Dubai on 15 October. 

The event took place at Crowne Plaza Deira and saw the active participation of over 50 enthusiastic Alumni Members, including the illustrious Honorable Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, and BoT member Samiha Khan, reads a press release. 

The day commenced with spirited discussions, touching on key subjects such as entrepreneurship support, crowd-funding initiatives to benefit alumni, exploration of Middle East organizations to identify global job market trends and requirements, and the adaptation of course curriculums to meet these demands. The event provided a platform for Alumni Members to share valuable insights about collaboration opportunities in the UAE, further highlighting the commitment of Dr. Khan to empower the Daffodil Alumni Network and the wider Non-Resident Bangladeshi community.

However, this reunion was much more than a mere event; it was a heartwarming gathering filled with shared memories and future aspirations. It concluded with a collective promise to strengthen connections and create a lasting impact.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

53m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

9h | TBS World