An Enduring Connection: Daffodil University Alumni Dubai meet-up

Daffodil International University proudly hosted its second Alumni Reunion, bringing together non-resident Daffodil Alumni in Dubai on 15 October.

The event took place at Crowne Plaza Deira and saw the active participation of over 50 enthusiastic Alumni Members, including the illustrious Honorable Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, and BoT member Samiha Khan, reads a press release.

The day commenced with spirited discussions, touching on key subjects such as entrepreneurship support, crowd-funding initiatives to benefit alumni, exploration of Middle East organizations to identify global job market trends and requirements, and the adaptation of course curriculums to meet these demands. The event provided a platform for Alumni Members to share valuable insights about collaboration opportunities in the UAE, further highlighting the commitment of Dr. Khan to empower the Daffodil Alumni Network and the wider Non-Resident Bangladeshi community.

However, this reunion was much more than a mere event; it was a heartwarming gathering filled with shared memories and future aspirations. It concluded with a collective promise to strengthen connections and create a lasting impact.