Emtiaz Uddin joins Padma Bank as DMD & CBO

Emtiaz Uddin joins Padma Bank as DMD &amp; CBO

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin has joined Padma Bank Ltd as deputy managing director and chief business officer (CBO). 

Prior to assuming the new post, he served the Premier Bank Ltd as SEVP,  head of Retail, SME & Agriculture Banking Division, reads a press release.

Emtiaz has a wide experience in retail banking, SME and agriculture banking, corporate banking and branch banking management.

During his banking career, spanning 23 years, he also served in SCB, HSBC, EBL and Dhaka Bank in different leadership roles. 

Emtiaz completed his BSS and MSS in Economics from the University of Chittagong.

Later on, he completed his MBA from Asian University of Bangladesh.

He participated in many professional and management development training, workshops, and seminars both at home and abroad. 

It can be envisioned that the centralisation transformation of Padma Bank will gain momentum under his leadership.

