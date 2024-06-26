Empowering through education: Combating sexual harassment and fostering moral values

26 June, 2024, 05:45 pm
Empowering through education: Combating sexual harassment and fostering moral values

It is essential to develop children as conscientious, personality-rich individuals from childhood, fostering open discussions, and nurturing them as scientifically-minded, humane individuals.

Photo: Courtesy
Not only through law, but through family education that eliminates all crimes including sexual harassment, we must prioritize creating awareness of values, mutual respect, and morality.

It is essential to develop children as conscientious, personality-rich individuals from childhood, fostering open discussions, and nurturing them as scientifically-minded, humane individuals. There is no alternative to family education in eliminating crimes. What has society gained from laws if criminals are changing the nature of crimes? 

On June 26, 2024, at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Training Center for Bangladesh Free World University, an 'Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee' has been formed as part of a collaborative initiative by the ACU and an educational institution aimed at preventing sexual harassment in educational institutions and workplaces titled 'Prevention and Response to Sexual Harassment: Seminar'. Dr. Sayed Humayun Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, spoke about these matters.

