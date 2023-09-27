Empowering Inclusivity: Highlights from DiversAsia International Conference on inclusive higher education in Bangladesh

In a landmark event aimed at fostering inclusivity in higher education, The Institute of Information and Communication Technology (IICT) at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) is poised to host the DiversAsia International Conference on Inclusive Higher Education, with a focus on the Bangladesh context, on 20-21 September 2023. This conference is a collaborative effort, organized by BUET and supported by Jahangirnagar University and the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC), as part of the broader DiversAsia project. The project, led by Nottingham Trent University (NTU), UK, and funded by the Erasmus+ program under the European Union, involves 11 universities and research institutes from 8 countries in Asia and Europe.

The DiversAsia project is a beacon of inclusive education and digital accessibility, emphasizing the importance of Open Educational Resources (OERs) and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and aiming to ensure equal access to higher education for students with disabilities. The project seeks to fortify the capabilities and resources of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in India and Bangladesh, providing inclusive education training and tools to the staff of these institutions, all in adherence to Universal Design for Learning (UDL) principles.

The two-day conference, held at the Council Building, BUET, Dhaka, saw a confluence of eminent personalities, educators, and professionals discussing the challenges and importance of inclusive higher education in Bangladesh. The conference will commence with an inauguration session featuring a welcome speech by Prof. Dr. Rubaiyat Hossain Mondal, Director, IICT, BUET, and an introduction to the DiversAsia project by Guest of Honor, Prof. David Brown, Coordinator, NTU, UK. Other distinguished speakers include Prof. Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor, BUET, Prof. Dr. Biswajit Chanda, Member, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC), Dr. Dipu Moni, MP, Honorable Education Minister, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, and Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice Chancellor, BUET.

A pivotal part of the conference focused on the policies for higher education in Bangladesh. Prof. Biswajit Chanda discussed the policy and guidelines for inclusive education in Bangladesh, providing insights into the existing frameworks and their implications. Prof. Quazi Deen Mohd Khosru, former Dean, Faculty of EEE, BUET, delivered into the evolving policies for disabled students at BUET, shedding light on the advancements in inclusivity within the institution. Prof. Md. Saiful Islam is the Principal Investigator of DiversAsia Project at the BUET end.

The conference was also explore various aspects of inclusive higher education, including innovations in web accessibility, principles for creating accessible online courses, and the DiversAsia Toolkit, a comprehensive guide to assess the accessibility level of OERs and MOOCs in India and Bangladesh. The toolkit is designed to promote awareness and incorporation of accessible OERs and MOOCs by HEIs in partner country networks.

This conference is a monumental stride towards establishing an inclusive and diverse learning environment in higher education institutions in Bangladesh and India. It is anticipated to generate innovative solutions and strategies to navigate the challenges of inclusion, diversity, and cultural differences in higher education institutions in Asia, ensuring equitable access to education and digital training materials for students with disabilities. The insights and deliberations from this conference are expected to contribute significantly to the development of more inclusive and accessible higher education systems in the region.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Rubaiyat Hossain Mondal, Director, IICT, BUET, leaving the attendees with enriched insights and a renewed commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity in higher education.

The event was covered by Shafak Shahriar Sozol, Turab Hossain, and Ahsan Ahmed, research assistant of the DiversAsia project at BUET.