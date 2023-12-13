Empowering Change: Bhairab Municipality unveils ‘Women's Corner’ in collaboration with PRABRIDDHI

In a significant stride towards gender-responsive services, the municipality of Bhairab proudly inaugurated the 'Women's Corner' yesterday. Supported by PRABRIDDHI, a local economic development project funded by Switzerland and the Government of Bangladesh, this transformative initiative signifies a collaborative commitment to fostering positive change and empowerment within the community.

The stone placard was unveiled by the Mayor of Bhairab, Mr. Iftekhar Hossain Beno; and the Team Leader of PRABRIDDHI, Markus Ehman, reads a press release.

The Bhairab municipality services attract a significant daily influx of women, with 100-200 visiting the main municipal building and 300-500 attending the annex Matri Shodon facility. The diverse demographic of women service takers includes the elderly, those with children, and breastfeeding mothers. Inadequate waiting arrangements and the absence of dedicated sanitation facilities pose challenges, hindering women from accessing municipality services fully.

The goal of the intervention is to initiate a gender-responsive Women's Corner in Bhairab municipality, specifically catering to women utilizing municipal services. The focus is on enhancing service accessibility and fostering a positive user experience. The intervention will unfold in multiple phases. In Phase 1, the focus is on improving women's accessibility to municipal services through gender mainstreaming strategies, including workshops. Phase 2 aims to enhance the perception of gender-responsive service provision, empowering women through the active role of the committee. Phase 3 seeks to showcase the municipality as a gender-responsive service model, with potential scale-up or replication in other areas.

On this momentous occasion, the Mayor of Bhairab, Iftekhar Hossain Beno expressed profound significance as the Women's Corner was inaugurated. Recognizing the commitment to improving accessibility and ensuring a positive user experience for women in the municipality, the mayor highlighted the intervention's potential to enhance service efficiency and empower women. The partnership with PRABRIDDHI is seen as a vital step in advancing Local Economic Development and fostering inclusivity within the community.

Markus Ehman, the Team Leader of PRABRIDDHI, expressed enthusiasm at the inauguration of the Women's Corner in Bhairab. He sees this initiative as a joint commitment to Local Economic Development and gender-responsive services. The Women's Corner symbolizes empowerment and transformative change, highlighting the potential for positive impacts. Markus looks forward to continued collaboration for sustainable systemic change in Bhairab and beyond.

Co-implemented by the Local Government Division (LGD) and Swisscontact, the PRABRIDDHI project is currently being implemented in six municipalities – Bogura, Jashore, Shibganj, Bhairab, Dinajpur and Kushtia.