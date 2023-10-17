Empowered women entrepreneurs shine along the Brahmaputra riverbanks

A vibrant display of entrepreneurial spirit unfolded at the "Festival of Enterprise" organised by BRAC on Monday (16 October), said a press release.

The event was inaugurated by Ommey Salma Tanzia, divisional commissioner, Mymensingh, and took place at the Boishakhi Mancha in Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Park.

Addressing the gathering, Ommey Salma Tanzia, the chief guest, emphasised the pivotal role of financial empowerment for women. She stressed that when women possess economic resources, they utilise them for the betterment of family health and education, thereby contributing to the foundation of a robust, educated society.

In her remarks, Nazneen Sultana, deputy director, the Department of Women Affairs, Mymensingh, highlighted the profound impact of women's economic independence on their families.

She encouraged women to step forward in various capacities, asserting that self-reliance leads to familial prosperity.

Moreover, Nazneen Sultana urged women to seek support when needed, especially in times of adversity, underscoring the crucial guidance offered by institutions like the Directorate of Women's Affairs and BRAC.

Following the inaugural ceremony, guests explored the stalls, each of which told a unique story of determination and innovation.

From BRAC's perspective, the primary goal of this event is to facilitate direct sales from female entrepreneurs to customers. It is also anticipated that entrepreneurs will gain invaluable insights into market demands for their products.This event is poised to make significant contributions to the expansion of small-scale businesses, ultimately enhancing economic empowerment for these driven entrepreneurs.

Through BRAC's Microfinance Programme, women are not only gaining financial independence but also becoming self-reliant. BRAC firmly believes that by providing women with more opportunities, they will be better equipped to contribute substantially to the economic growth of the nation.

The pivotal role played by female entrepreneurs in bolstering the country's economic landscape cannot be overstated. BRAC's Microfinance Programme, which has already organised over 5.5 million female entrepreneurs and members, continues to be a linchpin in the development of small and medium-scale industries nationwide.