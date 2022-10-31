Employees of SGS will receive insurance from MetLife

Corporates

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 05:37 pm

Related News

Employees of SGS will receive insurance from MetLife

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 05:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

SGS Bangladesh Limited has selected MetLife to provide insurance for its employees and their dependents (spouse and children) against accidents, disability, loss of life and medical emergencies. 

SGS is one of the world's leading product and service quality inspection and certification companies. The company has a network of 2,700 offices and laboratories globally, and it has been operating in Bangladesh since 1974, reads a press release. 

SGS Bangladesh has selected MetLife as an insurance provider because of the insurer's customized solutions, online claims settlement service, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength. 

MetLife started offering insurance services for corporates in Bangladesh from 1974 and SRG was the first corporate client for MetLife Bangladesh.  

Today, MetLife provides insurance protection to over 270,000 employees and their dependents of more than 800 organisations.

An agreement signing ceremony has recently been held between SGS Bangladesh and MetLife Bangladesh.

Mohammad Abdur Rashid, country manager, SGS Bangladesh Limited and Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer, MetLife Bangladesh signed the contract on behalf of their respective organizations. Other senior officials were also present at the event.  

MetLife / insurance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

6h | Brands
Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

56m | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

1h | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

3h | Videos
Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport