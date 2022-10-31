Employees of SGS will receive insurance from MetLife

Photo: Courtesy

SGS Bangladesh Limited has selected MetLife to provide insurance for its employees and their dependents (spouse and children) against accidents, disability, loss of life and medical emergencies.

SGS is one of the world's leading product and service quality inspection and certification companies. The company has a network of 2,700 offices and laboratories globally, and it has been operating in Bangladesh since 1974, reads a press release.

SGS Bangladesh has selected MetLife as an insurance provider because of the insurer's customized solutions, online claims settlement service, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength.

MetLife started offering insurance services for corporates in Bangladesh from 1974 and SRG was the first corporate client for MetLife Bangladesh.

Today, MetLife provides insurance protection to over 270,000 employees and their dependents of more than 800 organisations.

An agreement signing ceremony has recently been held between SGS Bangladesh and MetLife Bangladesh.

Mohammad Abdur Rashid, country manager, SGS Bangladesh Limited and Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer, MetLife Bangladesh signed the contract on behalf of their respective organizations. Other senior officials were also present at the event.