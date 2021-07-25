EMK Center’s brings virtual exhibition ‘Mirror of Society’

Corporates

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 01:51 pm

EMK Center’s brings virtual exhibition ‘Mirror of Society’

Both of the artists are working on their own artistic styles attempting to portray diverse aspects of society

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 01:51 pm
Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

EMK Center has recently started a virtual exhibition called "Mirror of Society" featuring 60 artworks of artists Shaily Shrabonti and Sheikh Farhana Parvin Tumpa.

Both of the artists are working on their own artistic styles attempting to portray diverse aspects of society.

Shaily who is currently doing MFA on Oriental art department, faculty of fine art, University of Dhaka, practices contemporary oriental Art form. 

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

The content of her paintings is inspired by her interest in mythological content. As a female artis she tries to highlight the struggle and crises of women in our society. 

Her "Hawabibi in this City" series is about those girls who are oppressed in society by social norms and religion.

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

"The concept of private ownership arose with the establishment of an agrarian civilization. Women have been detained using various techniques since then. Patriarchal behaviors have evolved into a social system that hinders women's liberation over time," she shared. 

She thanked EMK Center for arranging this exhibition. She mentioned, "Due to pandemic, I could not visit exhibitions and art academy physically. I thank the organisers for arranging the exhibition online so beautifully."

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

Meanwhile, Kibria memorial award winner, Farhana has completed her bachelor's and master's from the Department of Printmaking, Faculty of Fine Art, University of Dhaka. 

She is currently working as a teacher in Shaheed Bir- Uttam Lt. Anwar Girl's College and freelance artist. Her artworks depict her love for Bangladesh's rich culture and heritage.

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

"I wanted to express our country by my artworks. It expresses Bangladeshi village life, our family, relationship, family activities, mother and children love, social activities, variety of seasons, Bawl Song, the culture of Bangladesh," said Farhana.

"My artwork's main character is folk clay doll called 'Tapa' representing Bangladesh," she added. 

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

Exhibition link: https://www.emkcenter.org/exhibition

The virtual exhibition is available on EMK Center's website till 31 July.

