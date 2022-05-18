EMK Center, Preneur Lab Youth host workshop on AR, graphics design 

Preneur Lab Youth and Innovation Trust and the EMK Center have collaborated to host a 2-days long workshop for women to educate them on Spark AR, graphics design, and augmented reality.

The event held Tuesday and Wednesday (18 May) was powered by Meta Developer Circle: Dhaka and MakerLab - EMK Center, reads a press release.

The tagline of the programme was "Women Leading 4th Industrial Revolution." The motto of the program was to train aspiring women on Spark AR, graphics, and augmented reality to create future leaders of the tech society.

The training took place at EMK Center with participants from versatile backgrounds. On both days, the workshop was conducted by Ishrat Urmi, UI/UX Designer of iBOS.

On the first day, the participants learned fundamental graphics design, how to utilise the Spark AR software, and how to create various filters using the software during the workshop.

On the second day, the participants were taught some advanced levels of graphics designing and creation of the AR filters.

The participants were given an assignment, from which the top five submissions were awarded.

All of the participants got certificates for their participation and the five winners received exciting gifts along with their certificates.

To commemorate Bangladesh's 50th anniversary, the "Begum Rokeya Squad: Women Leading the Fourth Industrial Revolution" initiative intends to develop future female tech leaders via hands-on training in this augmented reality technology.