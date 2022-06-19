EMK Center organises day-long FIFA 2022 eSports tournament

Corporates

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 09:40 pm

Related News

EMK Center organises day-long FIFA 2022 eSports tournament

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 09:40 pm
EMK Center organises day-long FIFA 2022 eSports tournament

EMK eSports club "eBLAZE" organised "eBLAZE Championship-FIFA 2022" on Saturday (18 June) on the EMK Center's premises with technological support provided by  Gigabyte Bangladesh.

This tournament was attended by 64 players initially, reads a press release.

The goal of arranging this tournament was to improve one's cognitive abilities, problem-solving skills with logic, and decision-making capacity through the basic knowledge of academics.

At the opening ceremony, Ashfaqur Rahman, vice-president of eBLAZE and MakerLab Coordinator, EMK Center stated, "The tournament is not only about games; it is to introduce the scholastic part of gaming to the younger generations."  

He also introduced and shared his experience with the performance of the 4 initial teams consisting of eBLAZE club members in the tournament of NASEF (North America Scholastic Esports Federation).

Later on, Anas Khan, president of eBlaze and Country Manager, GIGABYTE, Bangladesh announced his hopes for this esports club towards the gamers and said "Without gamers, it's hard to run Gigabyte. We want to run this esports club like an interschool platform reaching schools, colleges, and other institutions.

64 gamers initially took part the first round was for 6 minutes in each half which was to perform solo. In the second round 32 players had the chance to go forward in the tournament. In the super 16 round, 16 gamers performed and for the quarter-final 8 gamers were promoted. 4 participants out of 8 were finalized for the awaited final round. After five competitive rounds, Shafat Iqbal won the championship, Arijit Das and Abu Ali finished in the position 1st and 2nd runner up respectively. 

At the closing ceremony of the event, NASEF Farmcraft 2022 participants were also awarded for their extratordinary performance in the recently concluded international tournament.

EMK Centre

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

11h | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

10h | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

1d | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

41m | Videos
Russia trying to capture the Izium city

Russia trying to capture the Izium city

3h | Videos
Rain stops but the suffering of Sylhet residents does not

Rain stops but the suffering of Sylhet residents does not

3h | Videos
Incentive in budget for sectors other than RMG

Incentive in budget for sectors other than RMG

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply