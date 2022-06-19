EMK Center organises day-long FIFA 2022 eSports tournament

EMK eSports club "eBLAZE" organised "eBLAZE Championship-FIFA 2022" on Saturday (18 June) on the EMK Center's premises with technological support provided by Gigabyte Bangladesh.

This tournament was attended by 64 players initially, reads a press release.

The goal of arranging this tournament was to improve one's cognitive abilities, problem-solving skills with logic, and decision-making capacity through the basic knowledge of academics.

At the opening ceremony, Ashfaqur Rahman, vice-president of eBLAZE and MakerLab Coordinator, EMK Center stated, "The tournament is not only about games; it is to introduce the scholastic part of gaming to the younger generations."

He also introduced and shared his experience with the performance of the 4 initial teams consisting of eBLAZE club members in the tournament of NASEF (North America Scholastic Esports Federation).

Later on, Anas Khan, president of eBlaze and Country Manager, GIGABYTE, Bangladesh announced his hopes for this esports club towards the gamers and said "Without gamers, it's hard to run Gigabyte. We want to run this esports club like an interschool platform reaching schools, colleges, and other institutions.

64 gamers initially took part the first round was for 6 minutes in each half which was to perform solo. In the second round 32 players had the chance to go forward in the tournament. In the super 16 round, 16 gamers performed and for the quarter-final 8 gamers were promoted. 4 participants out of 8 were finalized for the awaited final round. After five competitive rounds, Shafat Iqbal won the championship, Arijit Das and Abu Ali finished in the position 1st and 2nd runner up respectively.

At the closing ceremony of the event, NASEF Farmcraft 2022 participants were also awarded for their extratordinary performance in the recently concluded international tournament.