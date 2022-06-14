EMK Center hosts eBLAZE Championship - FIFA 2022

EMK Center is hosting eBLAZE Club's first e-sports tournament "eBLAZE Championship - FIFA 2022".

The tournament is open for all and will be held on 18 June.

Participants can register through the following link - https://forms.gle/UD1bzD43pSvcFWjA9

Registration fee is only Tk100, reads a press release.

"eBlaze" is EMK Center's esports club, which is an American Space esports club in Bangladesh. It's affiliated with the North America Scholastic E-sports Federation (NASEF).

"We want to develop an atmosphere where you can feel comfortable and show your passion for games. Our goal is to raise a safe place where you can play a vital role on various platforms like - skill development, engaging in different kinds of games, ensuring your mental wellbeing, expertise in blended learning, and many more" reads the description of the event on Facebook.

