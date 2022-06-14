EMK Center hosts eBLAZE Championship - FIFA 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 04:17 pm

Related News

EMK Center hosts eBLAZE Championship - FIFA 2022

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 04:17 pm
EMK Center hosts eBLAZE Championship - FIFA 2022

EMK Center is hosting eBLAZE Club's first e-sports tournament "eBLAZE Championship - FIFA 2022".

The tournament is open for all and will be held on 18 June.

Participants can register through the following link - https://forms.gle/UD1bzD43pSvcFWjA9

Registration fee is only Tk100, reads a press release.

"eBlaze" is EMK Center's esports club, which is an American Space esports club in Bangladesh. It's affiliated with the North America Scholastic E-sports Federation (NASEF).
"We want to develop an atmosphere where you can feel comfortable and show your passion for games. Our goal is to raise a safe place where you can play a vital role on various platforms like - skill development, engaging in different kinds of games, ensuring your mental wellbeing, expertise in blended learning, and many more" reads the description of the event on Facebook.
 

Gaming / Event 201 / EMK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

6h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

7h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

8h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

1h | Videos
What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

18h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

19h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more