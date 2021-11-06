EMK Center to host Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021 

TBS Report 
06 November, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 09:11 pm

EMK Center to host Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021 

The Edward M Kennedy (EMK) Center will organise various programmes to celebrate the two-week Global Entrepreneurship Network 2021 (GEW) from 8 to 16 November. 

EMK Center will celebrate 12 years of helping millions of people unleash their ideas to start and scale new businesses through the event, said a press release. 

The campaign began in 2008 with an emphasis on inspiring young people to make their mark and has quickly grown to become a comprehensive effort that engages entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, researchers, support organisations and others collaborating to advance economic growth and innovation in more than 180 countries around the world.

This year to celebrate GEW, EMK will organise training, webinars and social media campaigns based on 4 central themes: education, ecosystem, inclusivity and policy.

In the past year, 11,000 plus participants participated in the virtual enterprise promotion involved of EMK Center. 39% of the participants were women and 27% of the participants were from out of Dhaka. 

This number clearly indicates that the ecosystem in Bangladesh has a large number of aspirational entrepreneurs who are looking for guidance and support. However, in terms of delivering assistance, the ecosystem leaves a lot to be desired. 

EMK Center wants to act as a custodian to create a bridge between the entrepreneurs and the organisations that will provide the business owners with the right kind of help. 

In accordance, the events of GEW 2021 at the EMK Center has been planned in such a manner that entrepreneurs who will join the sessions will be educated on issues that will help them scale their business not only at a local level but prepare them to take their initiatives on a global scale.

The Business Standard is a partner of the GEW 2021 sessions.  

 

