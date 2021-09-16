EMK center holds virtual webinar on future of work and skills

EMK Center organized a virtual webinar titled "Skills Needed for Future of Work: Is K12 is the Right Level to Start?" on 12 September.

The webinar was the part of EMK Center's flagship yearly program "Youth Employment Campaign-2021". The Campaign starting from 1st September is design on empowering and enlighten the youths about Workplace, Workforce and changes of Work in 21st Century, says a press release.

Speaking as a lead speaker, Mr. Karim Pederson, Coordinator and Teacher at a Folk High School in Denmark shared the concept of folk school- a non-formal residential school for adults offering learning opportunities in almost any subject for helping students choose their further study majors and future career along with skill development.

Karim thinks skills like video editing, animation and usage of different technologies should be introduced as early as primary level of schooling. He thinks before anything, "Learning how to Learn" is important. Choosing what to learn, picking the right subject or skills along with creativity, innovation and self-awareness needs to be taught from an early age.

He mentioned that playful learning approach or gamified learning process are very fruitful systems of teaching. Unlearning and relearning, along with having passion for work also came up in the discussion.

Upon asking which skills should be in high demand in near future or what skills to give importance to, Mr. Karim Pederson said, "Technical Skills will be in high demand. Along with academic skills life skills like resilience, self-awareness, creativity will be also necessary. And above all, continuous learning process should be adapted because the skills which are necessary now, may not have any demand after five or ten years." At end of the webinar Mr. Karim Pederson answered questions from the participants, many of whom were teachers from different educational institutions.

The webinar was moderated by EMK Center Program Assistant Aisha Siddiqua.

More than 70 participants from different age group including teachers participated in the webinar and got a detailed overview when and how the skill development programs should be introduced from Kindergarten to Class 12.

The campaign started from 1st September will continue till the end of September. Details can be found on EMK's website and social media pages.