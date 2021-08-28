EMK Center, BRIDGE Foundation hosts exhibition for differently able artists 

EMK Center and BRIDGE Foundation in collaboration hosted the "Silence: The Power of creativity" exhibition recently.

The exhibition is part of "Magical Art of Silence", an Initiative from BRIDGE Foundation to create a space for the differently-abled deaf and mute artists, said a press release.

Natasha Israt Kabir is the founder and president of the BRIDGE Foundation. The exhibition kicked off on 12 August.

"We believe disability must not be the reason to lagging behind when your work speaks louder than you are being identified as an excluded one," said Swarna Moye Sarker, the co-founder and Vice President of the foundation.

The exhibition will continue on the virtual gallery of EMK Center at https://www.emkcenter.org/exhibition till 31 August.

In 2015 December, BRIDGE Foundation) initiated the project "ARTPreneur for the Differently Able" where they are provided with opportunities to work under the experts through monthly basis workshops and selling their artwork online.