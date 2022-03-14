EMK Center and NSU organise ‘Startups Talk’

EMK Center and North South University Startups Next (NSUSN) has jointly organised "StartupsTalk", a series of workshops.

The goal of the workshops is to promote the growth of the startup ecosystem in Bangladesh, train budding entrepreneurs with vital skills required to start new ventures, and eventually contribute to regional development, reads a press release.

Among more than 100 applicants, top 25 participants were selected to take part in the workshop.

To ensure a thorough workshop that might be pivotal to encourage and prepare potential entrepreneurs to start their new ventures, the participants were equipped with foundational knowledge on startups, market opportunities, business ideas and venture capitalism.

The series comprised five workshops and a meet and greet session for the participants. Therefore, beginners with no prior experience in entrepreneurship could join and expand their knowledge of startups.

The workshops featured speakers and mentors who are startup founders of the local startup ecosystem, reads the statement.

Speakers of the series included Founder and CEO of Cramstack Mir Sakib, Founder and CEO of Cramstack Nasir Chowdhury, Founder of CMED Health Ltd. and Professor at UIU Dr Khondaker A Mamun, founder of Intelligent Machines Mohammad Oli Ahad, CEO of Barikoi Tayef Sarker Co-founder and COO of Shikho Zeeshan Zakaria, Co-founder & CEO of Jatri Aziz Arman, and MD of Prestige Consulting Group and Senior Lecturer, DAF, North South University Mirza M Ferdous.

To gather all the participants for a session where they could gain a chance to interact with other participants and form networks among themselves, the last "Startup Founders Meet and Greet"' session was held on 3 March at The Syndicate Hall at North South University.

The session was enlightened by the presence of distinguished speakers, successful startup founders from the startup ecosystem, and representatives of the EMK Center. Certificates were handed over to successful students upon completion of the workshops.

NSU Startups Next (NSUSN) is an incubation programme designed to inspire innovation and support founders who want to scale their startups.

Team Leader of Startup Khulna Sharifa Alam, was a participant at this workshop.

She remarked, "By participating at this student engagement workshop, I have built connections which were not accessible to me before. I have been introduced to five amazing entrepreneurs who have shared their knowledge with me. I believe I can utilise this experience to build a better entrepreneurial ecosystem in Khulna. People in my city always feel deprived of the connection that exists in Dhaka. Thanks to EMK and NSU, bridges are being built to connect ecosystems in cities around Bangladesh with the capital city".