Emirates wins 7 awards at the Skytrax

Emirates was awarded a total of 7 accolades at the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards, held in Fairmont Windsor Park, London recently.

The prestigious accolades include: World's Best Airline Inflight Entertainment, Best First Class Airline Comfort Amenities, Best First Class Airline in the Middle East, Best First Class Onboard Catering in the Middle East, Most Family Friendly Airline in the Middle East, Best Premium Economy Class Airline in the Middle East and Best Premium Economy Class Onboard Catering in the Middle East, reads a press release.

Emirates garnered the awards from the votes of thousands of business and leisure travelers in more than 100 countries. The ceremony was also attended by members of the travel and aviation industry with awards accepted by Graham Pepe, Emirates' Corporate Sales Manager, UK.

Emirates' inflight entertainment system ice, topping the Skytrax charts for the 18th time. Thanks to its diverse content and more than 6,500 channels of on demand entertainment in more than 40 languages - there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Emirates First Class scooped 3 awards. First Class customers can look forward to a seamless door-to-door travel experience with Emirates chauffeur-drive service (CDS) to/from the airport and access to over 39 dedicated premium airport lounges worldwide.

Emirates won two awards for its newly launched Premium Economy Class that rivals Business Class on many airlines. Premium Economy Class is currently available on 15 routes -London Heathrow, Sydney, Melbourne, Christchurch, Auckland, Singapore, Los Angeles, New York, Houston, San Francisco, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Tokyo Narita, Sao Paulo, Osaka and Dubai.

Emirates also took home the Skytrax award for 'Most Family Friendly Airline in the Middle East', for its array of products and services that cater to families and children, from priority boarding for families across all international airports, dedicated and healthy inflight meals for children and fun amenities, a litany of children's entertainment on ice, and extra services for Unaccompanied Minors and accessibility for families with neurodivergent children.

