Emirates to support clean water supply initiative in Bangladesh

Emirates Airline has stepped up to support the local community in Bangladesh, by making clean running water accessible to residents throughout the country.

In collaboration with the local NGO, United Welfare Society, Emirates has supported the construction of seven tube wells, symbolising the seven Emirates, on the occasion of the UAE's National Day, said a press release.

Emirates' funding of the NGO's Tube Well 2022 project allows for the gradual roll out of wells to cover 64 districts of the country, over a span of nine years.

Photo: Courtesy

"This year, the UAE and Bangladesh are celebrating 51 years since the establishment of both countries. Emirates was the first airline that connected the two brotherly nations when we launched our passenger services in 1986," noted Mohamed Alhammadi, Emirates area manager - Bangladesh.

"We are delighted to be part of such an important community initiative, in collaboration with United Welfare Society, which addresses the fundamental need for clean water sources to be available to all members of the local community. We believe that this is a meaningful way for us to give back to the local community that we operate in," he added.

According to the media release, since the launch of services to Bangladesh in 1986, Emirates has been supporting social and sports initiatives, in collaboration with local associations, voluntary service organisations and NGOs.

The Emirates Airline Foundation, a non-profit charity organization, has provided medical and healthcare support to disadvantaged people since 2008 through its flagship project, the Emirates Friendship Hospital. The floating hospital, set within a converted ship, caters to the healthcare needs of those living in remote areas and has benefited more than 650,000 people through the provision of vital medical care. The hospital conducts more than 6,000 services per month.

Emirates, currently operates 21 weekly flights between Dhaka and Dubai and connects Bangladesh with over 130 cities globally, via Dubai. To meet the needs of its Bangladeshi passengers, Emirates serves regionally-themed cuisine to cater to their taste on board and Bangladeshi movies and other local content feature on the airline's multi award-winning in-flight entertainment system ice, featuring more than 5,000 channels of content. Emirates is the only international airline to offer First Class service from Bangladesh.