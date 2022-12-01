Emirates to support clean water supply initiative in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 04:17 pm

Related News

Emirates to support clean water supply initiative in Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 04:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates Airline has stepped up to support the local community in Bangladesh, by making clean running water accessible to residents throughout the country.

In collaboration with the local NGO, United Welfare Society, Emirates has supported the construction of seven tube wells, symbolising the seven Emirates, on the occasion of the UAE's National Day, said a press release.

Emirates' funding of the NGO's Tube Well 2022 project allows for the gradual roll out of wells to cover 64 districts of the country, over a span of nine years.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"This year, the UAE and Bangladesh are celebrating 51 years since the establishment of both countries. Emirates was the first airline that connected the two brotherly nations when we launched our passenger services in 1986," noted Mohamed Alhammadi, Emirates area manager - Bangladesh.

"We are delighted to be part of such an important community initiative, in collaboration with United Welfare Society, which addresses the fundamental need for clean water sources to be available to all members of the local community. We believe that this is a meaningful way for us to give back to the local community that we operate in," he added.

According to the media release, since the launch of services to Bangladesh in 1986, Emirates has been supporting social and sports initiatives, in collaboration with local associations, voluntary service organisations and NGOs.

The Emirates Airline Foundation, a non-profit charity organization, has provided medical and healthcare support to disadvantaged people since 2008 through its flagship project, the Emirates Friendship Hospital. The floating hospital, set within a converted ship, caters to the healthcare needs of those living in remote areas and has benefited more than 650,000 people through the provision of vital medical care. The hospital conducts more than 6,000 services per month.

Emirates, currently operates 21 weekly flights between Dhaka and Dubai and connects Bangladesh with over 130 cities globally, via Dubai. To meet the needs of its Bangladeshi passengers, Emirates serves regionally-themed cuisine to cater to their taste on board and Bangladeshi movies and other local content feature on the airline's multi award-winning in-flight entertainment system ice, featuring more than 5,000 channels of content. Emirates is the only international airline to offer First Class service from Bangladesh.

Emirates / clean water / Emirates Airline

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

5h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

5h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

7h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

17h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

18h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

18h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending