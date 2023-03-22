Emirates' special service during the Holy Month of Ramadan

As the Holy Month of Ramadan begins this week, Emirates is preparing thousands of Iftar meal boxes for fasting passengers both onboard and at boarding gates, an array of religious content and Ramadan series on ice in-flight entertainment system, and traditional Ramadan refreshments and meals in the lounges.

Customers breaking their fast across all cabin classes to select Emirates destinations will receive thoughtful, nutritionally-balanced iftar meals served in bespoke boxes, reads a press release.

A smaller box will also be served at boarding gates at Iftar time including all the essentials to comfortably break the fast. At the Emirates lounges in Dubai, special items will be served to customers.

Emirates' iftar box will be served to complement the regular hot meal service and menu's will be refreshed on a weekly basis to ensure a best-in-class dining experience during the Holy Month.

To ensure the maximum accuracy for fasting Muslim passengers, Emirates uses a unique tool to calculate the correct timings for imsak (the time to commence fasting) and iftar while in-flight, based on the times of the sunrise and sunset of the location the flight is passing by using the aircraft's longitude, latitude, and altitude.

When the sun sets, passengers will be officially informed of the iftar time by the captain.

Throughout March and April, Emirates ice inflight entertainment will feature special religious content. Popular Ramadan series and dramas will also be available on ice.

As per the release, Emirates is providing Ramadan awareness training for its cabin crew and on-ground teams in Dubai and across its network.