Emirates' special arrangements for Ramadan

09 March, 2024
During the Holy Month of Ramadan, Emirates will be serving thousands of meal boxes for fasting passengers both onboard and at boarding gates, traditional Ramadan dishes in the lounges, and screening an array of religious content and popular TV shows on ice.

From 1 March, customers breaking their fast across all cabin classes to select destinations will be offered nutritionally balanced Ramadan meal boxes. Emirates' Ramadan boxes will be served in addition to the regular hot meal service, reads a press release. 

For fasting customers at select Emirates Boarding Gates during iftar time, complimentary iftar boxes to help break the fast - containing water, laban, a banana, and dates will be served.

At the Emirates lounges in Dubai International Airport (DXB), traditional Arabic sweets, dates and coffee in addition to special hot and cold meals will be offered during Ramadan. Emirates lounges are also equipped with dedicated prayer rooms and ablution facilities to ensure a peaceful environment for worship. 

To ensure the highest levels of accuracy for fasting Muslim passengers, Emirates uses a unique tool to calculate the correct timings for sahri and iftar based on the location of the flight. The captain will announce the timings.

For the duration of the Holy Month, the Emirates inflight entertainment programme Ice will feature special religious content as well.

Emirates provides Ramadan awareness training for its cabin crew and on-ground teams in Dubai and across its network, so they are prepared to provide the highest levels of service to customers throughout their travel journey.

Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights between Dhaka and Dubai, and offers convenient connections to nearly 140 destinations worldwide, via Dubai.

