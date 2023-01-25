Emirates Skywards crosses 30 million members milestone

Emirates Skywards has hit a new record with more than 30 million members enrolled worldwide. The loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai is celebrating big with incredible offers including a chance to win one million Skywards Miles (Points), said a press release.

As part of celebration of the new milestone from 30 January to 1 February 2023, Emirates will be offering passengers travelling on select flights special branded cupcakes on board.

The loyalty programme will also be rolling out fantastic surprises from 23 January until 4 February 2023.

Skywards members can join a competition from 23 January until 4 February 2023 for a chance to a grand one million Miles – enough to redeem more than 10 one-way Emirates Business Class tickets from Dubai to London.

Emirates Skywards members travelling to and through Dubai between 30 January and 1 February 2023 will also have a chance to win even more rewards. Lucky winners will discover a red "30 million" sticker on luggage upon arrival into Dubai Airports. Over the next 3 days, 10 members will have a chance to win 30,000 Miles each.

Beside the awards will include 30 silver tier upgrade, 10 Skywards+ packages, 30 flight upgrades, 30 complimentary Chauffer Drive Service vouchers for Dubai.

Customers travelling with flydubai on 7 February 2023 can also look forward to some surprising giveaways, including: 4 Silver Tier upgrades, 75,000 Bonus Skywards Miles, 1 Skywards+ package, 2 complimentary upgrades to Business Class, 7 access passes to the flydubai Business Lounge at Terminal 2.

Emirates Skywards members come from more than 180 countries, including Bangladesh. On average, the loyalty programme attracts more than 120,000 members per month. In Bangladesh there are over 80,000 Skywards members.

The loyalty programme currently has more than 150 partners including: 16 airline partners; more than 100 hotel partners; 33 financial partners, 22 retail and lifestyle partners, 7 car rental partners. Emirates Skywards membership is complimentary. Customers can join via emirates.com, flydubai.com, Emirates app, or the flydubai app.