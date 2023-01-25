Emirates Skywards crosses 30 million members milestone

Corporates

Press Release
25 January, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 03:15 pm

Related News

Emirates Skywards crosses 30 million members milestone

Press Release
25 January, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 03:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates Skywards has hit a new record with more than 30 million members enrolled worldwide. The loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai is celebrating big with incredible offers including a chance to win one million Skywards Miles (Points), said a press release. 

As part of celebration of the new milestone from 30 January to 1 February 2023, Emirates will be offering passengers travelling on select flights special branded cupcakes on board.

The loyalty programme will also be rolling out fantastic surprises from 23 January until 4 February 2023. 

Skywards members can join a competition from 23 January until 4 February 2023 for a chance to a grand one million Miles – enough to redeem more than 10 one-way Emirates Business Class tickets from Dubai to London.

Emirates Skywards members travelling to and through Dubai between 30 January and 1 February 2023 will also have a chance to win even more rewards.  Lucky winners will   discover a red "30 million" sticker on luggage upon arrival into Dubai Airports. Over the next 3 days, 10 members will have a chance to win 30,000 Miles each.

 Beside the awards will include 30 silver tier upgrade, 10 Skywards+ packages, 30 flight upgrades, 30 complimentary Chauffer Drive Service vouchers for Dubai.

Customers travelling with flydubai on 7 February 2023 can also look forward to some surprising giveaways, including: 4 Silver Tier upgrades, 75,000 Bonus Skywards Miles, 1 Skywards+ package, 2 complimentary upgrades to Business Class, 7 access passes to the flydubai Business Lounge at Terminal 2.

Emirates Skywards members come from more than 180 countries, including Bangladesh. On average, the loyalty programme attracts more than 120,000 members per month.  In Bangladesh there are over 80,000 Skywards members.

The loyalty programme currently has more than 150 partners including: 16 airline partners; more than 100 hotel partners; 33 financial partners, 22 retail and lifestyle partners, 7 car rental partners. Emirates Skywards membership is complimentary. Customers can join via emirates.com, flydubai.com, Emirates app, or the flydubai app. 

 

Emirates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

7h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

6h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

19h | TBS SPORTS
Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

20h | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

21h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

23h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February