Emirates Skywards announces exclusive partnership with Visa

29 February, 2024, 05:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has announced an exclusive, multi-year strategic partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments.

The new partnership with Visa will strengthen collaboration between Emirates Skywards and co-brand issuer partners across the GCC; enable the loyalty programme to work more closely with its partners on personalization and data-driven decision making; improve digitization and innovation; and increase opportunities for more personalised rewards and products on co-brand card propositions.

" Here in the UAE, our Global Travel Intentions study revealed that 70% of outbound travelers consider digital payments integral to a secure and rewarding travel experience. This large-scale partnership is a step towards fulfilling that need and we are thrilled with this opportunity to work with Emirates in bringing new experiences to Visa cardholders in the UAE and GCC,'' added Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for GCC at Visa.

Emirates Skywards and Visa co-branded cardholders can look forward to an improved customer journey and exclusive offers including accelerating Miles(points) earning opportunities; customized promotions; and other experiences tailored to member preferences.

With more than 30 million members worldwide, Emirates Skywards is one of the most valued and recognised loyalty programmes in the world. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership - Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum - with each tier earning exclusive privileges, including: instant flight upgrades, priority check-in and boarding, complimentary seat selection, excess baggage allowance, Cash+Miles options for ancillary products, and complimentary Wi-Fi internet on-board.

Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights to and from Dhaka and via Dubai conveniently connects over 130 destinations worldwide.

 

