Emirates signs sponsorship deal with GB SailGP Team

Corporates

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 03:08 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates and the Great Britain SailGP Team, one of the world's most successful sailing teams, have announced a three-year sponsorship deal.

Under the agreement, Emirates will become the sailing team's first-ever title sponsor starting for the race in Sydney on 18 and 19 February, reads a press release. 

Emirates' signature "Fly Better" logo will be visible on the Great British F50 race boat, with prominent branding on the centre of the wing and hull. The airline's iconic logo will also appear on the front and back of the team's clothing, sailing apparel and equipment. Under the sponsorship deal, the airline will also enjoy a wide-range of other benefits.

In line with the UAE declaring 2023 as the "Year of Sustainability" – the new sponsorship will also open more opportunities for Emirates and the Great Britain SailGP Team to drive joint global environmental campaigns with the common goals of reducing emissions, consuming responsibly, and preserving biodiversity.

With the 1851 Trust, purpose partner to the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, the team has declared their ambition to inspire three million young people to take action to protect nature, people, and the planet through the Protect Our Future climate digital education platform.

Leading renewable energy company, Low Carbon will support the 1851 Trust to produce world-class, climate-focused education resources, to inspire and enable young people to act, whilst building global communities of climate champions.

Emirates and Great Britain SailGP Team will also support wider sustainability issues such as gender equality.

The global sailing racing calendar will see the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team compete in the remaining races in Season 3 SailGP, with the iconic Emirates branded F50 boats featured in Sydney, Christchurch, and during the grand finale in San Francisco on 6 and 7 May.  The airline will also continue to support the team for the next three seasons of the racing calendar.

The airline currently UK with 119 weekly flights to London Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, and  Glasgow.

Emirates / Great Britain SailGP

