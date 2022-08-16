Emirates signs codeshare agreement with Greece's AEGEAN

Emirates has inked a new codeshare partnership with AEGEAN, known as the best airline of Greece, allowing its customers to benefit from increased connectivity to eight domestic points of the country via Athens, using a single ticket.

Emirates will place its code on AEGEAN operated flights, providing customers with a convenient and seamless booking experience as well as one consistent baggage policy, to popular destinations – Kerkyra, Chania, Irakleion, Mikonos, Thira, Rhodes, Thessaloniki and Alexandropoulos.

Under the codeshare agreement, AEGEAN will also place its code on Emirates-operated flights between Dubai and Athens for their customers to benefit from smooth connections to Dubai and onward, reads a press release.

Starting October 2022, Emirates and AEGEAN will further increase their joint codeshare network to include eight more European regional routes via Athens, including Bucharest, Belgrade and Naples, among others, as well as well as westwards on Emirates' flights to New York Newark from Athens, and New York JFK from Milan.

AEGEAN, offers a network of 138 destinations (29 domestic and 109 international) to 44 countries, operated with a fleet of 64 Aircraft Emirates currently serves Athens with 12 weekly flights operated by a Boeing 777.

The airline operates 21 weekly flights to and from Dhaka.