Emirates signs codeshare agreement with Greece's AEGEAN

Corporates

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 05:19 pm

Related News

Emirates signs codeshare agreement with Greece's AEGEAN

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 05:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates has inked a new codeshare partnership with AEGEAN, known as the best airline of Greece, allowing its customers to benefit from increased connectivity to eight domestic points of the country via Athens, using a single ticket.

Emirates will place its code on AEGEAN operated flights, providing customers with a convenient and seamless booking experience as well as one consistent baggage policy, to popular destinations – Kerkyra, Chania, Irakleion, Mikonos, Thira, Rhodes, Thessaloniki and Alexandropoulos.

Under the codeshare agreement, AEGEAN will also place its code on Emirates-operated flights between Dubai and Athens for their customers to benefit from smooth connections to Dubai and onward, reads a press release.

Starting October 2022, Emirates and AEGEAN will further increase their joint codeshare network to include eight more European regional routes via Athens, including Bucharest, Belgrade and Naples, among others, as well as well as westwards on Emirates' flights to New York Newark from Athens, and New York JFK from Milan.

AEGEAN, offers a network of 138 destinations (29 domestic and 109 international) to 44 countries, operated with a fleet of 64 Aircraft Emirates currently serves Athens with 12 weekly flights operated by a Boeing 777.

The airline operates 21 weekly flights to and from Dhaka.

Aviation

Emirates / Aegean / agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

8h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

9h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Bangabandhu and the spirit of Liberation War were killed in 1975

1d | Supplement

More Videos from TBS

Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

15m | Videos
Is there a possibility to reduce the cost of living?

Is there a possibility to reduce the cost of living?

15m | Videos
Cumilla agro entrepreneur gains success in growing tea in Lalmai hills

Cumilla agro entrepreneur gains success in growing tea in Lalmai hills

3h | Videos
Footage of tragic accident in Uttara

Footage of tragic accident in Uttara

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?