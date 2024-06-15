Emirates to serve sweets from Home Bakery on board during Eid

15 June, 2024, 02:55 pm
Emirates to serve sweets from Home Bakery on board during Eid

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates will mark the Eid Al Adha with traditional dishes onboard, and handmade sweet treats made by beloved Emirati artisan bakers – Home Bakery as

From the 16-19 June, customers in all classes on select routes will receive an Eid sweet treat, handmade by homegrown UAE business Home Bakery from pistachio cake to irresistible chewy melt cookies in a bespoke Emirates Eid giftbox. Founded by Emirati entrepreneur, Hind Almulla, Home Bakery has been an established favourite in Dubai for more than a decade, with a reputation for mouthwatering dessert and cake recipes, reads a press release. 

Economy Class customers onboard Emirates will be treated to the flavoursome favourites of Eid including lamb tagine with apricot, potatoes, couscous and white sesame seeds, chicken kebab khashkhash in tomato sauce with peppers and orange rice garnished with almonds, or Daoud basha, the Lebanese-style chicken meatballs served with vermicelli rice. Eid themed desserts include a pistachio cake topped with butter cream and pistachio sauce, or a decadent coffee cake with chocolate mousse, drizzled in Arabica sauce.

 There will be separate Eid menus for Premium Economy, Business, and First Class customers matching the Eid tradition and spirit.

For those travelling over Eid Al Adha, Emirates inflight entertainment system ice offers up to 6,500 channels. Customers can choose from more than 2000 movies from around the world, including 100+ Arabic films, with new movies added this month. Emirates customers can also enjoy 15 channels of Arabic podcasts and audiobooks, The Holy Qur'an, and more than 500 channels of Arabic music including pop, classics, Khaleeji, Maghrebi and Arabic fusion.
 

