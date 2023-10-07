Emirates runs campaign to keep the cricket lovers entertained

07 October, 2023, 04:35 pm
Dinesh Karthik with the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy. Photo: Courtesy
As Global Partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Emirates is once again in full swing as Official Airline Partner of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, taking place across India.

Kicking off the 13th edition of the tournament, Emirates is sharing its excitement for the game with a playful video featuring Indian wicket-keeper batsman, Dinesh Karthik. In the clip, the famous cricketer is seen enjoying the action of the matches live in the air on Emirates' inflight entertainment system, while seated in the comfort of Premium Economy. Seats in Emirates Premium Economy will be available on its routes to Mumbai and Bangalore from 29 October.  

As Official Airline Partner of the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup, fans of the sport travelling onboard Emirates flights during the tournament can tune in to Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra and never miss the action. At the 48 matches taking place across India, Emirates will enjoy a strong presence at the stadiums, in addition to select in-stadium activations to build on the excitement.  

Cricket lovers can follow #CWC23 as well as the ICC's Instagram and Facebook pages to see a new and exciting Emirates Fly Better Moment of the Day, capturing the best catches, hit and runs outs and more after each match.

Emirates has a long-standing association with the ICC and all its major events including the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, ICC Women's T20 World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship.

The ICC partnership also sees Emirates featured on the official kit of the ICC Elite and International Panels of Umpires, having been the main sponsor of the Emirates Elite and International Panels of ICC Umpires since 2002, when the panels were formed to officiate Test Matches and One Day Internationals around the world. Alongside the Umpires, Emirates sponsors the Elite and International Panels of ICC Match Referees. Together with branding and media exposure to cricket fans around the world, Emirates also transports umpires and referees to international events as the Global Partner of the ICC.

Emirates now serves Dhaka with 21 weekly flights and via Dubai offers convenient connections to nearly 140 destination across six continents

 

