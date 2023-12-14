Emirates reveals 'most watched and listened to' content in the sky

As a busy year of international travel draws to a close, the world's largest international airline is revealing how passengers spent their time inflight, delving into data to dissect what exactly Emirates customers watched and listened to on journeys to and from 140 destinations around the world.

Emirates in-flight entertainment system ice offers more than 6,500 channels of on demand movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, and even live TV to catch the international news and sport. From the expansive 2,000 plus Hollywood and international movies available, and all the best movies of 2023, amongst the most watched movies by Emirates customers around the globe were; visually stunning sci-fi film, Avatar: The Way of Water, Ticket to Paradise, and the enduringly popular action movie Top Gun: Maverick. Long haul customers across the world also settled into box sets of movies, such as The Lord of the Rings complete trilogy and all four of the John Wick films, reads a press release.

After English language content, the top viewed international movies include two Bollywood action movies, Vikram Vedha and Bholaa, the French thriller La Syndicaliste, Korean drama Return to Seoul, and the 2023 Cannes Palme d'Or winner, Anatomie d'une chute from France. Arabic speakers tuned into the Emirati film Khorfakkan - depicting the 16th century invasion of the city.

Kids and perhaps kids-at-heart, tuned into a myriad of movies with the most popular choices in 2023 noted as Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up! Teen Titans Go! and DC Superhero Girls and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

On Emirates ice live TV channels including Sport 24, BBC World News, CNN and Sky News Arabia, customers tuned into an array of sports and social events including the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Formula 1® races, NFL Superbowl, English Premier League, Augusta Masters, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Rugby World Cup 2023, Wimbledon, DP World Tour and the US Open Tennis. The single most watched sports on Emirates live TV in 2023 was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

From a library of over 3,000 albums, more than 500 curated playlists, over 40,000 tracks and more than 4,000 hours of music and podcasts – Emirates' customers showed their sophisticated sides with one of the most popular albums on ice revealed as Mozart's Chamber Music. Ed Sheeran's album Subtract was also in the top three, but unsurprisingly the top spot was scooped by the indomitable Taylor Swift and her album Midnights.

The most popular playlists onboard Emirates' flights included the Arijit Singh Playlist, ABBA's Timeless Pop Anthems and the Best of Fairuz and Khaleeji Classics.

Looking ahead to 2024, Emirates customers can expect to see many exciting developments on ice. In January, customers can tune into Expend4bles, plus the complete box set of all 4 movies, The Creator – a visually impressive sci-fi from the director of Rogue One and the hit kid's movie Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. In February, ice will have Oppenheimer, the award-winning film from Christopher Nolan, Priscilla - Sofia Coppola's biographical drama about the wife of Elvis Presley, amongst many more additions to the world's largest entertainment library in the sky.