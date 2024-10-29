Emirates returns to Adelaide with daily service

29 October, 2024
29 October, 2024, 09:45 pm
Emirates returns to Adelaide with daily service

Emirates has relaunched its daily service between Adelaide and Dubai, flying a Boeing 777-200LR between cities.

The reinstated service offers passengers over 4,200 weekly seats between Dubai and the South Australian capital.

The Boeing 777-200LR aircraft offers 302 seats across two cabins, 38 in Business Class set in a 2-2-2 configuration and 264 in Economy Class. This reinstatement will allow more than 220,400 passengers to travel between Dubai and Adelaide annually.

Each daily flight will offer 14 tonnes of cargo space, totalling 196 tonnes weekly between Dubai and Adelaide.

Emirates now operates 70 weekly services from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide, connecting passengers with over 140 destinations. On 1 December, Emirates will reinstate its second daily service to Perth, offering 77 weekly flights from Australia with the ability to transport 68,000 passengers per week to and from Australia.

