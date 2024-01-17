Emirates to recruit 5,000 cabin crew from six continents in 2024

Emirates will conduct a cabin crew recruitment drive in 2024. The 5,000 new joiners will ensure the airline's commitment to offering the world's best inflight experience maintains a steady course.

The recruitment drive is designed primarily for those who will soon or have recently stepped into the world of work. The airline is inviting fresh graduates with internships or part-time jobs on their résumés, those with a year or so of hospitality or customer service experience, and individuals keen to embark on an exciting career travelling the globe.

What's more, they will travel the world across more than 140 cities in 76 countries and enjoy the entire gamut of benefits working as Emirates' cabin crew.

In 2024, Emirates' recruitment team will host open days and assessments in more than 460 cities across six continents, reflecting the span of the airline's network and the diversity of its cabin crew team, while flying the flag for living and working in dynamic Dubai.

In 2023, Emirates hired a staggering 8,000 cabin crew and held recruitment events in 353 cities as the airline ramped up its services post the pandemic. In August 2023, the airline's cabin crew numbers crossed the 20,000 milestone and are now 21,500 strong. Emirates' multicultural cabin crew team hail from more than 140 nationalities and speak a staggering 130 languages.

All new cabin crew recruits undergo an intense eight weeks of training in Emirates' state-of-the-art facility in Dubai. Emirates' cabin crew lead a cosmopolitan lifestyle in vibrant Dubai. Emirates' cabin crew enjoy a competitive, tax-free salary and flying pay, eligibility for profit share, hotel stays and layover expenses, concessional travel and cargo, annual leave, annual leave ticket, furnished accommodation, transportation to and from work, excellent medical, life and dental insurance coverage, laundry services and other benefits. Friends and family enjoy deeply discounted flight tickets, and travelling with their loved ones creates lasting memories for crew.

For aspiring cabin crew, the opportunity to join Emirates is one click or one open day away. Interested youths are advised to visit www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew regularly for more details and open day schedules in his/her city or country.