Emirates re-opens dedicated First Class Lounge at Dubai Int’l Airport

Corporates

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 01:00 pm

Related News

Emirates re-opens dedicated First Class Lounge at Dubai Int’l Airport

Emirates will also continue to operate its Business Class Lounge in Concourse B which has been opened since July 2020 for First and Business Class travellers as well as eligible Skywards members.

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 01:00 pm
Emirates re-opens dedicated First Class Lounge at Dubai Int’l Airport

Emirates has re-opened its dedicated First Class Lounge at Dubai International (DXB's) Concourse B to serve the growing volume of premium customers travelling from and through Emirates' hub, as more markets around the world ease restrictions and put in place protocols that enable international travel, states a press release.

 Emirates will also continue to operate its Business Class Lounge in Concourse B which has been opened since July 2020 for First and Business Class travellers as well as eligible Skywards members.

With comprehensive bio-safety protocols in place, customers can enjoy a full complement of trademark services located within the Emirates First Class Lounge. The re-opened Emirates First Class Lounge also features refreshed and spacious seating in the dining, rest, and social areas. 

Emirates First Class customers can enjoy an entirely new menu with over 55 individual dishes created by chefs at Emirates Flight Catering. Catering to customers flying in from different time zones, the Lounge offers all-day breakfast and lunch options, round the clock. A generous selection of refreshing ice creams and mocktails are also on the menu.

The re-opening of Emirates' First Class Lounge in Concourse B is the latest in a phased programme where the airline has steadily and safely restarted its exclusive ground services for premium customers over the past year. This includes complimentary Chauffeur Drive in 70 cities, and Emirates Lounge operations in Dubai, Cairo, New York JFK, Manchester, Boston, Milan, and Los Angeles.

Emirates as the only international airline offers  First Class service to and from Bangladesh.

 

 

Emirates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

8m | Videos
TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

20h | Videos
TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

20h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time