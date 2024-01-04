Emirates ramps up Seoul operations to 10 weekly flights

Emirates ramps up Seoul operations to 10 weekly flights

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates ramps up its operations in Seoul with three additional weekly flights starting 19 February 2024.  

The new flights will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays by Boeing 777 aircraft, reads a press release. 

Emirates' additional services will increase the capacity of flights between Dubai and Seoul by more than 1,000 additional seats per week. Through the three weekly Boeing 777 flights, Emirates will provide 45 tonnes of additional cargo capacity between Dubai and Seoul.

Emirates launched services to Seoul in 2005 and currently operates a daily Airbus A380 service from Dubai. With the additional services, the airline will serve Seoul with 10 weekly flights operated by a mix of its signature Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Emirates presently operates 21 weekly widebody flights from Dhaka and through Dubai conveniently connects nearly 140 destinations worldwide. As the only airline, it now offers First Class service from Bangladesh.

 

