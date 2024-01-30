Emirates ramps up operations in Australia

Emirates has announced it will ramp up its operations in Australia by upgrading its second daily flight EK430/431 between Dubai and Brisbane to an A380 starting from 1 October.

The airlines will also add a second daily service between Dubai and Perth operated by a Boeing 777-300ER starting from 1 December, reads a press release.

Through upgraded A380 operations to Brisbane and the resumption of Emirates' second service to Perth, the airline will increase weekly capacity to Australia by an additional 6,900 seats. This is in addition to facilitating convenient air connectivity for the shipment of exports and imports, further supporting Australian businesses and specialized industries.

Emirates currently serves Australia with 63 weekly flights to Brisbane, Perth, Sydney and Melbourne, operated by a mix of A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft transporting 56,000 passengers per week to and from these major cities.

Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights to and from Dhaka and via Dubai conveniently connects over 130 destinations worldwide.