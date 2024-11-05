Emirates ramps up operations in Africa to serve growing demand

Emirates has further bolstered its presence across Africa by introducing additional flights to Entebbe, Uganda; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; and Johannesburg, South Africa.

Since the inaugural flight into Africa with Cairo as its first destination in 1986, Emirates has progressively grown its presence on the continent and now serves 20 passenger and cargo gateways.

Emirates ramped operations between Dubai and Uganda from five weekly flights to a daily service. Operated via a Boeing 777-300ER, the additional flight will add 718 weekly seats to and from Dubai-Entebbe.

Emirates will also increase frequency in Ethiopia, with a daily flight connecting Dubai and Addis Ababa .

The fourth daily flight to Johannesburg will swiftly follow this. The additional flight brings Emirates' operations back to pre-pandemic levels, with 49 weekly flights into South Africa, one of Africa's most in-demand destinations.

Once the additional frequencies are activated, Emirates will provide 161 weekly flights between African destinations and Dubai.

In Africa, the airline's footprint expands to over 210 regional points through 5 codeshare and 18 interline partners, providing access to more regional points via frictionless, one-ticket travel and simplified baggage throughput.

The airline's cargo arm, Emirates SkyCargo, will also benefit from the additional passenger flights, complementing its eight weekly scheduled freighters.