Emirates' premium economy to extend to São Paulo, Tokyo Narita

01 October, 2023, 04:50 pm
Emirates announced that its highly sought-after Premium Economy offering will be introduced to two more points in its network, São Paulo from 19 November and Tokyo Narita from 20 December. 

São Paulo will become the airline's fifth point in its North and South American network where flights will operate with the new cabin class, while Tokyo Narita will become the second gateway in Emirates' Far East network, reads a press release. 

The Premium Economy offering has proven to be immensely popular on the ten routes where the product has already been launched and, with travel demand soaring across its expansive network, it is expected to appeal to those seeking a premium travel experience at an attractive price point.

 Since Premium Economy was introduced to Emirates' offering one year ago, more than 160,000 customers have traded up from Economy Class, choosing to try the elevated experience it provides.

Premium Economy is popular amongst leisure and business travellers, solo travellers, families and more opting to upgrade their travel experience. Passengers in Premium Economy can expect to enjoy a host of features including luxurious seats, more legroom, premium dining and beverages, amongst other perks and thoughtful added-value features. 

Emirates now serves Dhaka with 21 weekly flights and via Dubai offers convenient connections to nearly 140 destinations across six continents.

 

