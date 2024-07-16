Emirates orders 5 Boeing 777 freighters for $1 billion

16 July, 2024, 05:50 pm
The $1billion order will take the airline’s total order book to 315 wide-body aircraft.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of Emirates airline, has announced a firm order for an additional five Boeing 777 freighters, with immediate delivery between 2025 and 2026. 

Emirates SkyCargo performance throughout Q1 of its current 2024-25 financial year has been exceptional, with consistently high load factors and tonnages surpassing 2019 figures. Once the new aircraft enter in service, available main deck cargo capacity will increase by 30%, allowing the airline to deploy much-needed space into key markets, and better serve global customers.

With the staggered delivery of its new aircraft, Emirates SkyCargo will retire older freighters, reinforcing the airline's commitment to operating one of the youngest and most efficient fleets in the sky.

Emirates' freighter fleet will comprise 17 aircraft by the end of 2025.  The airline offers customers more flexibility with a fleet mix comprised of 777s, 777-Fs, 747Fs, A350s, and A380s.

 

