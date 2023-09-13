Emirates to operate third daily flight to Hong Kong

13 September, 2023
Emirates to operate third daily flight to Hong Kong

13 September, 2023, 04:40 pm
Emirates to operate third daily flight to Hong Kong

Emirates has announced a third daily flight to Hong Kong, starting from 1 November. 

The additional flight, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER, will provide non-stop services between Dubai and Hong Kong and support the growing demand for travel on the route, reads a press release.

With the third scheduled service, Emirates will now operate two daily direct flights to the city in addition to a third daily service via Bangkok, allowing customers to have more choice of timings to suit their travel plans. Presently both the flights are operated by double-decker Airbus A380.

The additional daily frequency between Hong Kong and Dubai will offer seats in First Class, Business Class and Economy Class. 

Emirates now serves Dhaka with 21 weekly flights and via Dubai offers convenient connections to nearly 140 destination across six continents.
 

