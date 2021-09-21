Emirates to operate 78 weekly flights to US from October

Corporates

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 01:14 pm

Emirates to operate 78 weekly flights to US from October

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 01:14 pm
Emirates to operate 78 weekly flights to US from October

Emirates will operate 78 weekly flights to a number of US destinations from October.

The airline has been building up connectivity in response to growing customer demand on the back of rising travel confidence and the easing of international travel protocols. There has also been a growing interest from US travellers to visit Dubai that is known to be tourist friendly city and will be hosting a number of major events including the World Expo this winter.

Starting from October, Emirates will be operating weekly flights to 12 destinations in the US with an increase in weekly flights scheduled for Boston (BOS), Dallas (DFW), New York (JFK), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and Washington DC (IAD).

Emirates has already restored pre-Covid-19 daily flight frequencies to Chicago, Los Angeles and on the routes connecting Athens-Newark and Milan-New York.

The airline is planning to further supplement its capacity for the winter season in line with customer demand and travel trends. By early December, Emirates will have restored more than 90% of its pre-Covid flight frequencies to the US with daily flights added to Boston, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC in addition to double daily flights to New York.

Additionally, through its codeshare agreement with JetBlue, Emirates customers can enjoy seamless connectivity to over 63 destinations in the US and more than 100 destinations through its interline agreement with Alaska Airlines.

Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights to and from Dhaka. Emirates is the only airline to offer First Class services to and from Dhaka.

