Emirates opens dedicated lounge in Jeddah airport

11 July, 2024, 05:50 pm
Emirates opens dedicated lounge in Jeddah airport

Emirates yesterday (10 July) officially opened the doors to its first ever lounge in the region outside Dubai at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 

The airline's newest dedicated lounge will accommodate customers flying on its triple daily A380 services, reads a press release.

The $5.4 million investment, 900-square-metre lounge located in the airport's newest Terminal 1 will cater to the airline's First and Business class passengers, as well as Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members, with the capacity to accommodate over 190 guests at any one time, in a variety of seating options.

The lounge is located on the third floor of King Abdulaziz International Airport's Terminal 1 Departure area. It features a refreshed and sophisticated design, anchored in contemporary elements with regional design influences. The welcoming space offers a variety of seating configurations, including dining, lounging, and quiet spaces for relaxation. Inside the lounge, customers can look forward to a wide range of dining options, luxurious shower facilities, a prayer room, and other amenities.

The buffet offers a wide variety of Middle Eastern, local, and international delicacies to choose from – including Lamb Kabsa, Spinach and Ricotta Tortellini, Moroccan Lemon Chicken, Prawn Machbous, Saint Sebastian Cheesecake, and Tiramisu cake – among many others.

In addition to the new lounge at King Abdulaziz International Airport, the airline currently operates seven lounges across the three concourses at DXB and 32 others around the Emirates network.

This year, Emirates is celebrating a milestone in its operations to Saudi Arabia, marking 35 years of service to Jeddah. Emirates currently serves four gateways - Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, and Dammam – with more than 70 weekly flights, including triple daily flights to Jeddah with its flagship Airbus A380s. 

 

