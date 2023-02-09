Emirates offers Valentine's Day specials

09 February, 2023, 11:05 am
Emirates offers Valentine's Day specials

Photo: Courtesy
As part of celebration of Valentine's Day on 14 February, passengers are set to enjoy sweet treats exquisite drinks, tempting gift-giving offers, an array of romantic movies and music onboard, and a range of love-themed decadent desserts in the lounges.

On Valentine's Day, onboard passengers in all classes will be treated to luscious brownies or red velvet cupcakes adorned with red and pink hearts, in their own Emirates mini gift box, while red mood lighting lights up the aircraft, reads a press release. 

From the 13-15 February, Emirates Lounges worldwide will raise the romance with a beautiful array of themed treats, from chocolate hearts to Valentine's mud cake, and chocolate covered strawberries. Emirates Lounges in Dubai also plans attractive offer Valentine's Day themed offer for clients.

This February passengers on Emirates in-flight entertainment programme ice can enjoy feel good movies, such as 2022 romantic comedy 'Ticket to Paradise', starring Hollywood heartthrobs Julia Roberts and George Clooney. There is a selection of more than 70 romantic comedies and dramas available including new releases "Meet Cute" and "Ask Me to Dance", as well as all-time classics "When Harry Met Sally" , "Bridget Jones Diary" and "The Notebook" .

Seductive soundtracks are already curated onboard ice with the "Love Is in The Air" playlist and "Romantic Moments;" a handpicked selection of classic love songs featuring Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Ed Sheeran, Diana Ross, Roberta Flack and many more.

Emirates passengers can gift their loved ones with special shopping offers on Emirates RED. While buying products on board like fragrances, watches, jewellery of globally reputed brands passengers will enjoy special discounts.

 

 

 

 

Emirates / Valentine's Day

