Emirates offers complimentary stay in a Dubai 5-star hotel

Emirates has announced an exciting new offer for holidaymakers planning to visit or stopover in Dubai this summer. Starting from 1st July 2024 to 21st July 2024, travellers who purchase an Emirates return ticket in First Class or Business Class will be able to enjoy a complimentary two-night stay at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, the world's tallest 5-star hotel.

Those travelling in Premium Economy Class or Economy Class can enjoy a complimentary one-night stay, reads a press release.

This special offer is valid for all return tickets to or stopping over in Dubai for more than 24 hours, for travel dates between 4th July 2024 and 15th September 2024. The offer is available on bookings made at least 96 hours in advance of passengers' arrival.

The JW Marriott Marquis Hotel boasts two iconic towers standing at 355 metres, providing visitors with some of the most breathtaking views of the city's skyline. The hotel plays host to an impressive collection of more than 12 award-winning restaurants, bars and lounges for diners to choose from. Tranquil Saray Spa, featuring a traditional hammam Turkish bath, the UAE's only Dead Sea flotation pool, 17 treatment rooms, a state-of-the-art health club, and other fitness facilities are the remarkable features of the luxury hotel.

Customers travelling over summer can indulge in discounts and rewards via My Emirates Pass, which is just a physical or digital boarding pass and a valid form of identification. Visitors can make the most of Dubai's bucket-list attractions this summer with discounts on admission tickets, until 30 September 2024.

Members of the award-winning loyalty program, Emirates Skywards, can earn Miles(points) with Arline's worldwide partners like hotels, airlines, car rentals, retail and banking. Members can spend these Miles on reward tickets, upgrades, or even tickets for concerts and sports events.

Emirates currently operates 21 flights a week from Dhaka and from Dhaka via Dubai providing convenient connections to over 140 destinations across six continents. Emirates is the only airline to offer first-class service from Dhaka.

