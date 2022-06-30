Emirates offers Bangladeshi travellers free entry to UAE’s topmost attractions

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 11:02 am

Emirates offers Bangladeshi travellers free entry to UAE’s topmost attractions

Emirates has offered Bangladeshi travellers free entry to some of the UAE's most popular attractions plus many more exciting offers.

Whether returning to Dubai or visiting for the first time, Emirates' customers can enjoy free entry to these highly popular UAE attractions: The iconic Burj Khalifa at the Top, The Dubai Fountains Boardwalk Experience and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

These summer specials are valid for travellers who book a return trip to Dubai in any cabin class up to 10 July 2022 for travel from 1 July 2022 to 30 September 2022. 

To avail Emirates' exclusive summer offers, customers can book their tickets in www.emirates.com/bd  . 

The offer is also available via participating travel agents and selected Emirates Retail shops.

Besides, Emirates' customers will get many more additional benefits during this summer in UAE.  Simply showing their boarding pass and a valid form of identification customers can enjoy special discounts at hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets throughout UAE.

Members of Emirates' award-winning loyalty programme, Skywards, can earn Miles on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE, and redeem these Miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events
 
Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights to and from Dhaka and via Dubai offers convenient connections to over 130 destinations worldwide.
 

