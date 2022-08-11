Emirates invests over $ 2 billion to enhance on-board experience 

Emirates is investing over $2 billion to enhance its inflight customer experience, including a massive programme to retrofit over 120 aircraft with the latest interiors, plus an array of other service improvements across all cabins starting in 2022.

"While others respond to industry pressures with cost cuts, Emirates is flying against the grain and investing to deliver ever better experiences to our customers," said Tim Clark, president Emirates Airline.

"Now we're rolling out a series of intensive programmes to take Emirates' signature inflight experiences to the next level," he said.

Some of Emirates' latest initiatives include elevated meal choices, a brand new vegan menu, a 'cinema in the sky' experience, cabin interior upgrades, sustainable choices and a generous approach to the little touches that make travel memorable, reads a press release.

Emirates has partnered with Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne, one of the world's top hospitality management schools, to craft the Emirates Hospitality strategy and encourage inspiring customer experiences. Emirates Cabin Crew have already begun engaging in intensive training programmes focused on delivering the four service pillars -- excellence, attentiveness, innovation and passion.

The most significant investment is an extensive and record-breaking refurbishment of the aircraft fleet interiors, where cabins will be retrofitted with new or reupholstered seats, new panelling, flooring and other cabin features. Every cabin class will be refreshed and new Premium Economy cabins installed. After the retrofit, Emirates will have a total of 120 aircraft offering Premium Economy seats, and enhanced interiors and features across all other cabins.

Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights to Dhaka and via Dubai offers convenient connections to nearly 130 destinations across six continents. Emirates is the only airline that offers First Class service from Dhaka at the moment.