Emirates to introduce premium economy to five more cities

Emirates has announced plans to debut its newly retrofitted A380s featuring its latest Premium Economy cabins to five new cities from December - New York JFK, San Francisco, Melbourne, Auckland and Singapore. The airline will also add more Premium Economy seats on services to London Heathrow and Sydney, as its newly enhanced aircraft sporting refreshed cabins roll into scheduled service.

The airline aims to offer customers more opportunities to experience its highly acclaimed Premium Economy product, and its latest deployment plans will also see 85 A380s back in the sky by December, said a press release.

Since Emirates debuted its Premium Economy Class to London, Paris and Sydney, customer response has been overwhelmingly positive. On a four-class Emirates A380, the Premium Economy cabin is located at the front of the main deck with 56 seats laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration.

In the cabin, there is generous seat pitch and width for working and relaxing, and customized features that offer function and convenience like in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table. The experience is rounded off with expertly curated in-flight amenities, an inventive menu and extensive beverage options.

Moreover, Emirates ramps up A380 services to 42 destinations by the end of March 2023.

By year end, the airline will be serving close to a third of its network with its flagship A380s .Emirates is the world's largest operator of the A380, with 118 double-decker aircraft in its fleet.

Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights to and from Dhaka and is the only airline to offer first class cabin service from Bangladesh.