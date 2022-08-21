Emirates to introduce A380 flights to Bengaluru

Emirates flagship A380 service will be introduced to Bengaluru on 30 October.

It will become the first airline to operate scheduled passenger services utilising the A380 in Bengaluru, the world's largest commercial double-decker aircraft in service, said a press release.

It will start operating at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

Bengaluru will be the second city in India to be served by the iconic Emirates A380 aircraft, after Mumbai.

The daily A380 flights will offer Economy Class, in addition to premium cabins, Business Class and First Class.

The Emirates A380 features extra legroom and comfort and the industry's largest screens for customers across all cabins to enjoy the airline's extensive selection of content on its in-flight entertainment system, ice.

For premium class travellers the aircraft offers Onboard Lounge and fully flat seats in Business Class, as well as private suites and Shower Spas in First Class.