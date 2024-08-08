Emirates inaugurates flight operations with its first retrofitted Boeing 777

Emirates inaugurates flight operations with its first retrofitted Boeing 777

The first Emirates Boeing 777 with a nose-to-tail cabin refresh sporting a new look has rolled into service, as it prepares to take off to Geneva this (7 August) afternoon. 

The aircraft took a total of 37 days for a complete revamp and will be entering service four days ahead of its officially announced deployment schedule, reads a press release. 

The first Emirates 777 cabins were gutted, fitted and refurbished by the airline's seasoned in-house engineering team.

The Emirates Boeing 777 entered refurbishment in early July, with a planned reconfiguration of the aircraft to make way for a new Premium Economy cabin consisting of 24 seats. The cream leather seats offer enhanced comfort with a 38-inch pitch, 19.5-inch-wide seats that recline 8 inches providing more space for stretching and relaxing.

The new Emirates 777 Business Class is designed to provide the airline's iconic A380 experience. Set with 38 seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, each ergonomic 20.7-inch-wide seat converts to a spacious flatbed which reclines up to 78.6 inches. Seats in the cabin are arranged four-abreast offering every customer direct access to the aisle. Each seat features a personal mini-bar, table for dining or working. The Emirates Boeing 777 Business Class cabin will also include a small bar for customers to quickly grab mid-flight snacks and refreshments.

The new Economy Class cabin features 256 ergonomically design seats also include full leather headrests with flexible side panels that can also be adjusted vertically for optimum support. Emirates' signature ghaf tree motif also features prominently throughout the interiors.

Emirates will be refurbishing another 80 Boeing 777 aircraft as part of its investment of over US$3 billion to deliver best-in-industry products that elevate the customer experience in the skies. In addition to Geneva, the airline will deploy its upgraded Boeing 777s with new cabins to Tokyo Haneda and Brussels in the next few weeks, and more destinations to be served with this aircraft type will be announced soon.
 

Emirates Airline

